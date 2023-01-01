2014 Buick Encore

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 3 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10007727

10007727 Stock #: LC1608A

LC1608A VIN: KL4CJGSB1EB642914

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC1608A

Mileage 147,389 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.