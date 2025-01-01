Menu
Account
Sign In
Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

2014 Buick Encore

147,414 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Buick Encore

Watch This Vehicle
12844162

2014 Buick Encore

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,414KM
VIN KL4CJESB9EB642972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Total speakers: 6
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: chrome
4WD type: on demand
Alternator: 130 amps
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment: IntelliLink
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Roof rack crossbars: black
Roof rails: black
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Internet radio app: Pandora / Stitcher
Interior accents: chrome / wood-tone
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 / reclining
Driver seat power adjustments: 6 / height / lumbar
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / in floor / under seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T quattro Premium Plus for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T quattro Premium Plus 159,590 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 17,848 KM $45,888 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury 426 KM $39,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2014 Buick Encore