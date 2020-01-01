Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,554 KM

$12,984

+ tax & licensing
$12,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,984

+ taxes & licensing

96,554KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6266325
  • Stock #: H6334
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4ER286334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 96,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

Come check out this beautiful 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan. Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

Don't wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins!  

 

 We are Here 2 Help! Find us on 16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include $295 DOCUMENTATION FEES and TAXES

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

