2014 Dodge Journey

Details Description

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD 7 PASS LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSP W/BCAA MBSHP!

12618252

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD 7 PASS LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSP W/BCAA MBSHP!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDEGXET199326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # SUR-27723
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OUSTANDINGLY  CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL ANDLOADED WITH EVERY FEATURE. 7 PASS AWD, LEATHER, ROOF, NAVI... GREAT FINANCING, FREE WARRANTY,  FULLY INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community Financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaculer condition Journey R/T  loaded with every feature. This is a Loacal SUV with No Accident Declarations and fantastic service history at the Dodge Dealer for it's whole life.

AWD, Sunroof, 7 Passenger Seating, Heated LKeather Seats, Navigation, Back UpCamera, Bluetooth Telephone with StreamingAudio, Upgraded Alloy Wheels and so so much more.

Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakesare 80% New in the front and 75% New in the Rear. The Tires are 70%New in front and 80% new in the rear. We also tested thebattery and the coolant as well as changed the ouland completely detailed the vehicle for your enjoymentand peace of mind.


This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$13,995

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2014 Dodge Journey