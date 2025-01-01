$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD 7 PASS LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSP W/BCAA MBSHP!
Location
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDEGXET199326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # SUR-27723
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OUSTANDINGLY CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL ANDLOADED WITH EVERY FEATURE. 7 PASS AWD, LEATHER, ROOF, NAVI... GREAT FINANCING, FREE WARRANTY, FULLY INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!
Welcome to the Automarket, your community Financing dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectaculer condition Journey R/T loaded with every feature. This is a Loacal SUV with No Accident Declarations and fantastic service history at the Dodge Dealer for it's whole life.
AWD, Sunroof, 7 Passenger Seating, Heated LKeather Seats, Navigation, Back UpCamera, Bluetooth Telephone with StreamingAudio, Upgraded Alloy Wheels and so so much more.
Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakesare 80% New in the front and 75% New in the Rear. The Tires are 70%New in front and 80% new in the rear. We also tested thebattery and the coolant as well as changed the ouland completely detailed the vehicle for your enjoymentand peace of mind.
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
2014 Dodge Journey