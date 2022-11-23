Menu
2014 Ford C-MAX

192,000 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2014 Ford C-MAX

2014 Ford C-MAX

2014 Ford C-MAX

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9369790
  • Stock #: R810
  • VIN: 1FADP5AU9EL509950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R810
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

