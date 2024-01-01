Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr, available at H2H Auto Group! This white beauty features a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making for a confident and comfortable ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can tackle any terrain with ease, whether youre navigating snowy roads or hitting the trails.</p><p>Inside, youll find a luxurious and well-appointed cabin with leather seats, a premium sound system, and a host of convenient features. This Explorer comes equipped with a third row of seats, making it perfect for families on the go. Youll also find a long list of advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring, rear parking aid, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every drive. With 158,234km on the odometer, this Explorer is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Here are five of the most appealing features this Ford Explorer offers:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Third Row Seating:</strong> Accommodate up to 7 passengers with ease.</li><li><strong>Heated and Cooled Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable year-round, no matter the temperature.</li><li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Effortlessly access the cargo area.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Enjoy added safety and peace of mind on the road.</li></ul><p>Dont miss your chance to own this outstanding Ford Explorer. Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Ford Explorer

158,234 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,234KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GT7EGA24174

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H4174
  • Mileage 158,234 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2014 Ford Explorer