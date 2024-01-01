$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H4174
- Mileage 158,234 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr, available at H2H Auto Group! This white beauty features a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making for a confident and comfortable ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can tackle any terrain with ease, whether you're navigating snowy roads or hitting the trails.
Inside, you'll find a luxurious and well-appointed cabin with leather seats, a premium sound system, and a host of convenient features. This Explorer comes equipped with a third row of seats, making it perfect for families on the go. You'll also find a long list of advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring, rear parking aid, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every drive. With 158,234km on the odometer, this Explorer is ready for many more adventures.
Here are five of the most appealing features this Ford Explorer offers:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence.
- Third Row Seating: Accommodate up to 7 passengers with ease.
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Stay comfortable year-round, no matter the temperature.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Enjoy added safety and peace of mind on the road.
Don't miss your chance to own this outstanding Ford Explorer. Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
