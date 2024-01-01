Menu
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2014 Ford F-150

88,227 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,227KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF1EKD95992

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,227 KM

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

2014 Ford F-150