Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

190,194 KM

Details Features

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
13320869

2014 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,194KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EM2EFB53261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,194 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 212,092 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE 217,052 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE 199,598 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2014 Ford F-150