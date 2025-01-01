$14,680+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab 163" XL
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab 163" XL
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$14,680
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,607 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4X4 LOW KMS!
Only 77,607 KM! Super clean and hard to find with miles this low!
Features:
4X4 Ready for work or play
Bluetooth
Ice Cold A/C
Tilt Steering & Cruise Control
Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors / Seats
Cloth Interior 6 Passenger Seating
Automatic Transmission
Reliable, powerful, and drives great perfect truck for all seasons!
Message now before its gone!
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $450
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
Call Dealer
604-585-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-585-1831