Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> <strong>2014 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4X4 LOW KMS!</strong> </p><p> <strong>Only 77,607 KM!</strong> Super clean and hard to find with miles this low!</p><p> <strong>Features:</strong><br> 4X4 Ready for work or play<br> Bluetooth<br> Ice Cold A/C <br> Tilt Steering & Cruise Control<br> Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors / Seats<br> Cloth Interior <strong>6 Passenger Seating</strong><br> Automatic Transmission</p><p> Reliable, powerful, and drives great perfect truck for all seasons!</p><p> <strong>Message now before its gone!</strong> </p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1765917334871_8244098061106436 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747949601815_3502933354387793 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $450<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1</p>

2014 Ford F-150

77,607 KM

Details Description Features

$14,680

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 163" XL

Watch This Vehicle
13327949

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 163" XL

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 13327949
  2. 13327949
  3. 13327949
  4. 13327949
  5. 13327949
  6. 13327949
  7. 13327949
  8. 13327949
  9. 13327949
  10. 13327949
  11. 13327949
  12. 13327949
  13. 13327949
Contact Seller

$14,680

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,607KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF1EFB11539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,607 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4X4 LOW KMS!

Only 77,607 KM! Super clean and hard to find with miles this low!

Features:
4X4 Ready for work or play
Bluetooth
Ice Cold A/C
Tilt Steering & Cruise Control
Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors / Seats
Cloth Interior 6 Passenger Seating
Automatic Transmission

Reliable, powerful, and drives great perfect truck for all seasons!

Message now before its gone!


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $450

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
155 amp alternator
Auto Locking Hubs
136.3 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Interior

glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Work Truck 191,007 KM $16,480 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr SX V6 7-Seater for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr SX V6 7-Seater 129,908 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Infiniti FX35 4dr AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Infiniti FX35 4dr AWD 202,043 KM $7,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,680

+ taxes & licensing>

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2014 Ford F-150