$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
SE 4dr Sdn AWD
2014 Ford Fusion
SE 4dr Sdn AWD
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sdn AWD, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek sedan comes equipped with all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters with confidence. With only 66,193km on the odometer, this Fusion is in excellent condition and ready for many more miles of driving pleasure.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of power-adjustable seats, a convenient pass-through rear seat, and a variety of amenities like cruise control, satellite radio, and a tilt steering wheel. Safety is a top priority, with features such as anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags ensuring peace of mind.
Here are five of the Fusion SE’s most enticing features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Power Driver Seat: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
- Satellite Radio: Enjoy a world of music and entertainment.
- Power Windows: Convenience at your fingertips.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and see clearly, even on frosty mornings.
This 2014 Ford Fusion SE is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Come see it for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191