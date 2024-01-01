Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sdn AWD, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek sedan comes equipped with all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters with confidence. With only 66,193km on the odometer, this Fusion is in excellent condition and ready for many more miles of driving pleasure.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort of power-adjustable seats, a convenient pass-through rear seat, and a variety of amenities like cruise control, satellite radio, and a tilt steering wheel. Safety is a top priority, with features such as anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags ensuring peace of mind.</p><p>Here are five of the Fusion SE’s most enticing features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Power Driver Seat:</strong> Find your perfect driving position with ease.</li><li><strong>Satellite Radio:</strong> Enjoy a world of music and entertainment.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable and see clearly, even on frosty mornings.</li></ul><p>This 2014 Ford Fusion SE is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Come see it for yourself!</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

