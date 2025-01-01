Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Fusion

205,405 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Fusion

Titanium FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12423492

2014 Ford Fusion

Titanium FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,405KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D96ER361907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H1907
  • Mileage 205,405 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2004 Mazda MAZDA3 GT FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2004 Mazda MAZDA3 GT FINANCING AVAILABLE 0 $5,599 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Kia Forte FINANCING AVAILABLE 0 $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte SE FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Kia Forte SE FINANCING AVAILABLE 85,119 KM $9,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion