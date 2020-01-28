Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

SE , Local, Low Km's, No Accidents, Heated Seats!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,792KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4596324
  • Stock #: 1041
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H70ER321041
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Extremely well kept 2014 Ford Fusion SE 4-cylinder sedan with automatic transmission. Filled with options, the SE model is very well equipped. Includes heated power memory seating, power sunroof, bluetooth hands-free phone, all of the power options, air conditioning with keyless entry and more.

Local BC car with No Accidents and only 114,000 km's! Very inexpensive finance options available upon inquiry. 


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

