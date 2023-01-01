Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Mustang

117,393 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

LOCAL, V6 Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Mustang

LOCAL, V6 Premium

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,393KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9971693
  • Stock #: AA2378
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM8E5216092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA2378
  • Mileage 117,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Premium 3.7L V6, 6 spd auto, remote entry, Sync bluetooth, heated front seats, pwr drvr seat, Shaker audio sys, backup camera, HID h/lights, traction control, alloy wheels and more features you will enjoy. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2001 Acura CL LOCAL,...
 269,526 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 LO...
 153,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 67,310 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory