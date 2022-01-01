2014 Ford Taurus

- Listing ID: 8117710
- Stock #: H0092
- VIN: 1FAHP2E83EG130092
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Mileage
89,856 KM
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
