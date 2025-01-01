Menu
Recent Arrival! 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Green EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD<br><br>6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth.

232,752 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
SLE

12726108

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
232,752KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC2EG514246

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,752 KM

Recent Arrival! 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Green EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD

6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

