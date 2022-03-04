$30,885+ tax & licensing
$30,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Canopy/ Leather/ Sunroof/ Upgraded Wheels
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
232,121KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8562137
- Stock #: N124282A
- VIN: 3GTU2VEC0EG302709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 232,121 KM
Vehicle Description
With a bold design, a comfortable interior, advanced technology, and a highly capable drivetrain, the GMC Sierra 1500 lets you have it all. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 232,121 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Defogger, rear window, electric
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front/rear passengers
Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Sunshades, visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Bluetooth
(6) audio speakers
Rear View Camera
Rear Vision Camera System
Rear child security locks
Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
4-wheel drive
5'8" pickup box
Auto locking rear differential
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptic
Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory power
Cargo tie downs (4), upper
Wheel arch moldings, black
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Bumper, front, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Door handles, chrome
Grille surround, chrome
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Glass, deep tint, rear
Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Bumper, rear, chrome with corner steps
Lights, LED cargo box lighting
Lights, fog lamps
Chrome Mirror Caps
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Mouldings, body side, chrome
Mirror, inside rear-view with auto dimming
Pedals, power adjustable foot pedals
Theft deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Lights, front, halogen projector with LED signature lighting
Power outlets, 110V AC electrical
Climate control, dual zone, automatic climate control
Trailering package -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness to accommodate installation of an aftermarket trailer brake controller
GVWR, 3266 kg (7200 lb)
Axle, rear, 3.08 ratio (REQ: L83 5.3L Engine)
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2