2014 GMC Sierra 1500

70,000 KM

$26,800

4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9108184
  • Stock #: 8344
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC8EZ188344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $495

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

