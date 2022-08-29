2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9108184

9108184 Stock #: 8344

8344 VIN: 1GTV2UEC8EZ188344

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

