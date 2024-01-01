Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>The 2014 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr V6 Auto Touring is a top-tier model of the 2014 Accord lineup, known for its blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Here are the key highlights:</span></strong></span></p><h3>Engine and Performance</h3><ul><li><strong>Engine Type</strong>: 3.5L, 24-Valve, SOHC, i-VTEC, V-6</li><li><strong>Fuel Type</strong>: Regular Unleaded</li><li><strong>Horsepower</strong>: 278 HP</li><li><strong>Fuel Injection</strong>: Sequential Multi-Point Injection (MPI)</li></ul><h3>Transmission</h3><ul><li><strong>Transmission</strong>: 6-speed automatic transmission</li></ul><h3>Fuel Economy</h3><ul><li><strong>City</strong>: Approximately 21 MPG</li><li><strong>Highway</strong>: Approximately 34 MPG</li><li><strong>Combined</strong>: Approximately 25 MPG</li></ul><h3>Interior and Comfort</h3><ul><li><strong>Seating</strong>: Leather-trimmed seats with heated front seats</li><li><strong>Driver Seat</strong>: 10-way power adjustment with lumbar support</li><li><strong>Front Passenger Seat</strong>: 4-way power adjustment</li><li><strong>Dual-zone automatic climate control</strong></li><li><strong>Tilt and telescopic steering column</strong></li></ul><h3>Technology and Features</h3><ul><li><strong>Navigation System</strong>: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with voice recognition and FM Traffic</li><li><strong>Audio System</strong>: Premium 7-speaker audio system with subwoofer</li><li><strong>Infotainment</strong>: 8-inch high-resolution screen, Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®, Bluetooth® streaming audio, SMS text message function</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera</strong>: Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Push Button Start</strong></li></ul><h3>Safety</h3><ul><li><strong>Forward Collision Warning (FCW)</strong></li><li><strong>Lane Departure Warning (LDW)</strong></li><li><strong>Honda LaneWatch™</strong></li><li><strong>Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with traction control</strong></li><li><strong>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)</strong></li><li><strong>Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)</strong></li><li><strong>Brake Assist</strong></li></ul><h3>Exterior</h3><ul><li><strong>Wheels</strong>: 18-inch alloy wheels</li><li><strong>Headlights</strong>: LED headlights with auto on/off</li><li><strong>Fog Lights</strong>: Integrated fog lights</li><li><strong>Sunroof</strong>: One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature</li></ul><h3>Dimensions</h3><ul><li><strong>Wheelbase</strong>: 109.3 inches</li><li><strong>Overall Length</strong>: 191.4 inches</li><li><strong>Overall Width</strong>: 72.8 inches</li><li><strong>Overall Height</strong>: 57.7 inches</li><li><strong>Curb Weight</strong>: Approximately 3,605 lbs</li></ul><h3>Cargo and Storage</h3><ul><li><strong>Trunk Space</strong>: 15.8 cubic feet</li></ul><p><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>The 2014 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr V6 Auto Touring offers a balanced mix of performance, luxury, and advanced safety features, making it a strong contender in the midsize sedan market.</span></strong></p>

2014 Honda Accord

175,959 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Accord

4dr V6 Auto Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Accord

4dr V6 Auto Touring

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

  1. 1718580598
  2. 1718580602
  3. 1718580606
  4. 1718580611
  5. 1718580615
  6. 1718580618
  7. 1718580622
  8. 1718580625
  9. 1718580629
  10. 1718580632
  11. 1718580635
  12. 1718580638
  13. 1718580642
  14. 1718580646
  15. 1718580649
  16. 1718580653
  17. 1718580658
  18. 1718580662
  19. 1718580666
  20. 1718580670
  21. 1718580674
  22. 1718580677
  23. 1718580680
  24. 1718580683
  25. 1718580686
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,959KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR3F94EA801365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,959 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr V6 Auto Touring is a top-tier model of the 2014 Accord lineup, known for its blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Here are the key highlights:

Engine and Performance
  • Engine Type: 3.5L, 24-Valve, SOHC, i-VTEC, V-6
  • Fuel Type: Regular Unleaded
  • Horsepower: 278 HP
  • Fuel Injection: Sequential Multi-Point Injection (MPI)
Transmission
  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission
Fuel Economy
  • City: Approximately 21 MPG
  • Highway: Approximately 34 MPG
  • Combined: Approximately 25 MPG
Interior and Comfort
  • Seating: Leather-trimmed seats with heated front seats
  • Driver Seat: 10-way power adjustment with lumbar support
  • Front Passenger Seat: 4-way power adjustment
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Tilt and telescopic steering column
Technology and Features
  • Navigation System: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with voice recognition and FM Traffic
  • Audio System: Premium 7-speaker audio system with subwoofer
  • Infotainment: 8-inch high-resolution screen, Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®, Bluetooth® streaming audio, SMS text message function
  • Rearview Camera: Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines
  • Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
Safety
  • Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • Honda LaneWatch™
  • Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with traction control
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
  • Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
  • Brake Assist
Exterior
  • Wheels: 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Headlights: LED headlights with auto on/off
  • Fog Lights: Integrated fog lights
  • Sunroof: One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature
Dimensions
  • Wheelbase: 109.3 inches
  • Overall Length: 191.4 inches
  • Overall Width: 72.8 inches
  • Overall Height: 57.7 inches
  • Curb Weight: Approximately 3,605 lbs
Cargo and Storage
  • Trunk Space: 15.8 cubic feet

The 2014 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr V6 Auto Touring offers a balanced mix of performance, luxury, and advanced safety features, making it a strong contender in the midsize sedan market.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Used 2005 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Ext XL for sale in Surrey, BC
2005 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Ext XL 254,254 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD 21,215 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline FWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline FWD 16,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord