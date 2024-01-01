$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
4dr V6 Auto Touring
2014 Honda Accord
4dr V6 Auto Touring
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,959 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr V6 Auto Touring is a top-tier model of the 2014 Accord lineup, known for its blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Here are the key highlights:Engine and Performance
- Engine Type: 3.5L, 24-Valve, SOHC, i-VTEC, V-6
- Fuel Type: Regular Unleaded
- Horsepower: 278 HP
- Fuel Injection: Sequential Multi-Point Injection (MPI)
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission
- City: Approximately 21 MPG
- Highway: Approximately 34 MPG
- Combined: Approximately 25 MPG
- Seating: Leather-trimmed seats with heated front seats
- Driver Seat: 10-way power adjustment with lumbar support
- Front Passenger Seat: 4-way power adjustment
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Tilt and telescopic steering column
- Navigation System: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with voice recognition and FM Traffic
- Audio System: Premium 7-speaker audio system with subwoofer
- Infotainment: 8-inch high-resolution screen, Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®, Bluetooth® streaming audio, SMS text message function
- Rearview Camera: Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines
- Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Honda LaneWatch™
- Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with traction control
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
- Brake Assist
- Wheels: 18-inch alloy wheels
- Headlights: LED headlights with auto on/off
- Fog Lights: Integrated fog lights
- Sunroof: One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature
- Wheelbase: 109.3 inches
- Overall Length: 191.4 inches
- Overall Width: 72.8 inches
- Overall Height: 57.7 inches
- Curb Weight: Approximately 3,605 lbs
- Trunk Space: 15.8 cubic feet
The 2014 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr V6 Auto Touring offers a balanced mix of performance, luxury, and advanced safety features, making it a strong contender in the midsize sedan market.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Call Dealer
604-496-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123