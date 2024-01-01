Menu
<p>Get ready to experience the reliable and stylish 2014 Honda Civic, now available at H2H Auto Group! This sleek white sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission, making for a comfortable and efficient ride. With its spacious interior, youll enjoy the convenience of features like heated seats, leather steering wheel, and a navigation system. This Civic is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures, with its robust 4-wheel disc brakes and advanced safety features like stability control and anti-lock brakes.</p><p>With a spacious cabin that comfortably seats five, youll appreciate the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors, along with a rear-view camera to enhance your driving experience. The Civic also comes equipped with a comprehensive entertainment system featuring a CD player, satellite radio, and auxiliary audio input.</p><p>This well-maintained 2014 Honda Civic has accumulated 186,893 km on the odometer, showcasing its enduring reliability and readiness for many more journeys.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most enticing features of this Civic:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated front seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the chilliest of days.</li><li><strong>Leather steering wheel:</strong> Experience a luxurious touch with the premium feel of leather under your hands.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again with the convenience of built-in navigation.</li><li><strong>Rear-view camera:</strong> Enjoy enhanced visibility and peace of mind with a backup camera to guide you.</li><li><strong>Satellite Radio:</strong> Expand your music library with access to a vast array of radio stations.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

186,893 KM

FINANCING AVAILABLE

11966892

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Used
186,893KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F75EH014243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H4243
  • Mileage 186,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

