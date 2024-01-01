$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
2014 Honda Civic
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H4243
- Mileage 186,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the reliable and stylish 2014 Honda Civic, now available at H2H Auto Group! This sleek white sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission, making for a comfortable and efficient ride. With its spacious interior, you'll enjoy the convenience of features like heated seats, leather steering wheel, and a navigation system. This Civic is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures, with its robust 4-wheel disc brakes and advanced safety features like stability control and anti-lock brakes.
With a spacious cabin that comfortably seats five, you'll appreciate the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors, along with a rear-view camera to enhance your driving experience. The Civic also comes equipped with a comprehensive entertainment system featuring a CD player, satellite radio, and auxiliary audio input.
This well-maintained 2014 Honda Civic has accumulated 186,893 km on the odometer, showcasing its enduring reliability and readiness for many more journeys.
Here are 5 of the most enticing features of this Civic:
- Heated front seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the chilliest of days.
- Leather steering wheel: Experience a luxurious touch with the premium feel of leather under your hands.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again with the convenience of built-in navigation.
- Rear-view camera: Enjoy enhanced visibility and peace of mind with a backup camera to guide you.
- Satellite Radio: Expand your music library with access to a vast array of radio stations.
Vehicle Features
