2014 Honda Civic

$18,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8185830

8185830 Stock #: 25107

25107 VIN: 2HGFG3B93EH001876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.