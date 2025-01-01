$17,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Honda CR-V
EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE
2014 Honda CR-V
EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,322KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H79EH118529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,322 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2014 Kia Optima EX Luxury FINANCING AVAILABLE 216,456 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ FINANCING AVAILABLE 177,067 KM $8,599 + tax & lic
2009 Acura TSX FINANCING AVAILABLE 191,206 KM $9,599 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2014 Honda CR-V