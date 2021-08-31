2014 Honda CR-V

$17,488 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 9 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7869447

7869447 Stock #: 21H9347A

21H9347A VIN: 2HKRM4H37EH106974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black Fabric

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21H9347A

Mileage 130,959 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.