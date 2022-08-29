$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof
121,479KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9026119
- Stock #: N617371A
- VIN: 2HKRM4H77EH126628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,479 KM
Vehicle Description
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 121,479 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound Package.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
