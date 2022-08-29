Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

265,000 KM

Details Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

265,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9074950
  • Stock #: R740
  • VIN: KMHCU5AE2EU193031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

