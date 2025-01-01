Menu
Recent Arrival! 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT SE Black Noir Pearl 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

2014 Hyundai Elantra

231,301 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE

12542186

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,301KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LHXEU181725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TH50059B
  • Mileage 231,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT SE Black Noir Pearl 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2014 Hyundai Elantra