Recent Arrival! There's a reason why our Elantra's don't tend to stay for sale very long. Be sure to book your test drive for this 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL sooner than later to avoid disappointment. With no reported accidents, heated seats and very low km's, this is a must see! In fantastic shape both inside and out, you owe it to yourself to see this Elantra GL that has been aggressively priced to sell quickly. NO ACCIDENTS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | AIR CONDITIONING | LOW KMS | AND MORE! Why Buy From us? * 4x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner * Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence * AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned: * 12-month WALKAWAY Program * 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program * 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee At Murray Hyundai White Rock, we get it. We understand that you don't want to spend hours at a dealership or shopping around looking for the best vehicle at the best price. That's why we price all of our vehicles to offer you to absolute best value in the market. Plus, when you visit us at Murray Hyundai White Rock, you'll experience a positive, no pressure environment that is solely focused on your needs and budget. Like all of our vehicles, this 2014 Elantra GL is in great shape and has been given a comprehensive inspection to ensure that you can purchase with confidence and without worry. Perhaps the best way to express the benefits of the Elantra GL is to take a look at the reviews and awards below: REVIEWS: "...With It has decent engine power, a composed ride, and a comfortable cabin. The Elantra's reliability score is among the highest in the class" - US News "...Hyundai's sweet-looking Elantra sedan has very little to prove. It deservedly won Canadian and North American Car of the Year awards" - Driving.ca "...Fresh looks. Very good fuel economy. Good ride quality for the class" - The Car Connection "...a youthful, fun attitude carries over inside into an interior that's both functional and modernly appointed" - Auto 123 AWARDS: * Top Safety Pick - Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) * 5-Star Overall Crash Safety Rating (NHTSA) * Highest in Initial Quality (Compact Car) (J.D. Power & Associates) There is a reason why more people are choosing to purchase their vehicles at Murray Hyundai White Rock. Book your appointment today and experience the difference for yourself! It's no secret that our vehicles sell quickly, not just because of the quality and value of our vehicles but also because of the experience and our people. Let's set up a day and time soon and prove to you why we deserve an opportunity to earn your business.
