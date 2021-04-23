Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

124,339 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  6989756
  2. 6989756
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

124,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6989756
  • Stock #: MU006986A
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB3EG220681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MOONSTONE SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,339 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER!! CLEAN HISTORY!! This gently used 2014 Santa Fe Sport is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local sport utility vehicle has been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Santa Fe is alsoavailable at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Heated Front Bucket Seats
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Hill Ascent Control
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Wheels: 17' Aluminum Alloy
Stain-resistant cloth seating surfaces
Radio: AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

