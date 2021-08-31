2014 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

142,195KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7721911
  • Stock #: AA21195A
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB4EW311898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA21195A
  • Mileage 142,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Sport, FWD, 2.4L 4 cyl, 9 spd auto, remote entry, power group, air, bluetooth and much more to enjoy.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

