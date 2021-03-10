2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$25,885 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6810797

6810797 Stock #: M688812A

M688812A VIN: 1C4RJFBG0EC118198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM 180 Amp Alternator graphic equalizer Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Tracker System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 506w Regular Amplifier 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) GPS Antenna Input Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 1279# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 10 Boston Acoustics Speakers ParkView Rear Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.