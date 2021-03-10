2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. It's granite in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
180 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination