2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,885

+ tax & licensing
$25,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED Locally Driven/ Sunroof/ 4x4/ Leather

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED Locally Driven/ Sunroof/ 4x4/ Leather

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$25,885

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6810797
  • Stock #: M688812A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG0EC118198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with Plenty of Options/ Local Vehicle



The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. It's granite in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
180 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
506w Regular Amplifier
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
GPS Antenna Input
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
1279# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
10 Boston Acoustics Speakers
ParkView Rear Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

