2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

39,466 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Laredo

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

39,466KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7950257
  Stock #: H8277
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG5EC118277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

Dealer #41643

Stock #H4557

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

