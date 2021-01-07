2014 Jeep Wrangler

Locally Driven/ Accident Free/ After Market Keyless Entry
This low mileage SUV has just 97798 kms. It's black clear coat in colour. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Removable Rear Window
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Body-coloured grille
Black fender flares
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
70 L Fuel Tank
Manual 1st Row Windows
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Removable Rear Windows
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
2 Skid Plates
1000# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,223 kgs (4,900 lbs)
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
