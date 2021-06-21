2014 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 6 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7386629

7386629 Stock #: H7359

H7359 VIN: 1C4AJWAG0EL107359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,638 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.