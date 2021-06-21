Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

109,638 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

109,638KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7386629
  • Stock #: H7359
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG0EL107359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,638 KM

Vehicle Description

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help.

Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience.

Trade-in available & Financing available

Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

 

Dealer #41643

Stock#H7359

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

