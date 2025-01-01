Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Alloy wheels, Heated seats, Rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Power windows, Power folding outside mirrors, Auto dimming rearview mirror, Power lock, A/C and much more. This used Sedan is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Kia Forte is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2014 Kia Forte

210,064 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle
12643527

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 12643527
  2. 12643527
  3. 12643527
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,064KM
VIN KNAFX4A84E5231105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6168A
  • Mileage 210,064 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Alloy wheels, Heated seats, Rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Power windows, Power folding outside mirrors, Auto dimming rearview mirror, Power lock, A/C and much more. This used Sedan is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Kia Forte is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T LE N Line FWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T LE N Line FWD 59,670 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson TREND AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Hyundai Tucson TREND AWD 15,540 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD SuperCrew for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Ford Maverick XL AWD SuperCrew 97,120 KM $29,800 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2014 Kia Forte