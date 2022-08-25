$14,888+ tax & licensing
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
LX 7-Seats AT
Location
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
77,256KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9002002
- Stock #: 24UBNA13475
- VIN: KNAHT8A34E7013475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Met
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA13475
- Mileage 77,256 KM
Vehicle Features
Metallic Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2