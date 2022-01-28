2014 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,980 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 2 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8227695

8227695 Stock #: 1906

1906 VIN: 5XYKTCA68EG461906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 1906

Mileage 167,295 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.