2014 Kia Soul

166,590 KM

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

EX GDI, Bluetooth, Local, Heated Seats, Alloys, Clean!

2014 Kia Soul

EX GDI, Bluetooth, Local, Heated Seats, Alloys, Clean!

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

166,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5839128
  • Stock #: 7198
  • VIN: KNDJP3A53E7067198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7198
  • Mileage 166,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC clean title 2014 Kia Soul EX GDI. 166,500 km's and loaded with options including heated seats, alloy wheels, Bluetooth hands-free phone, USB/iPod connection, all of the standard power options, air conditioning, keyless-entry, cruise control and more.


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

