2014 Kia Soul

151,456 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

EX

2014 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

151,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8675027
  • Stock #: UX601055A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A59E7101516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean, runs well, no accidents! Text our sales team for more info @604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
