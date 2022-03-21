$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-588-6088
2014 Kia Soul
2014 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
151,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8675027
- Stock #: UX601055A
- VIN: KNDJP3A59E7101516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean, runs well, no accidents! Text our sales team for more info @604-265-9053 Dealer #30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9