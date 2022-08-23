Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

11,496 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC Autobiography Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC Autobiography Dynamic

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,496KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8983891
  • Stock #: 17390
  • VIN: SALWV2TF1EA384596

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17390
  • Mileage 11,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish, athletic, and luxurious, this Range Rover Sport drives like an all-wheel drive premium sedan while offering plenty of cargo capacity for weekend adventures. This 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is for sale today.

This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. A breadth of capability and driver-focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This low mileage SUV has just 11,496 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 510HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Heated steering wheel Heated seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Corve...
 18,919 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 56,725 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory