2014 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V8 SC Autobiography Dynamic
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
11,496KM
Used
- Stock #: 17390
- VIN: SALWV2TF1EA384596
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,496 KM
Vehicle Description
This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. A breadth of capability and driver-focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This low mileage SUV has just 11,496 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 510HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Heated steering wheel Heated seats
