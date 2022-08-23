2014 Land Rover Range Rover

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 4 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8983891

8983891 Stock #: 17390

17390 VIN: SALWV2TF1EA384596

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17390

Mileage 11,496 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Interior Blind Spot Assist Additional Features Navigation Power Tailgate Premium Sound Package Heated steering wheel Heated seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.