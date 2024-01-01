Menu
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 4dr Auto from H2H Auto Group! This stylish black SUV is packed with features, ready to take on any adventure. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and responsive ride. And with all-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle any weather conditions. This CX-5 has 215,366km on the odometer, showing that its been well-loved and ready for many more miles.

Step inside and youll be greeted by a luxurious interior with comfortable leather seats, perfect for long drives. The CX-5 is equipped with a premium sound system, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality. Stay safe and comfortable with features like automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring, and heated mirrors.

Here are five features that will really make this Mazda stand out:

All-wheel drive: Take on any road condition with confidence.
Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for you and your passengers.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with greater peace of mind.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your music in crystal clear quality.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

VIN JM3KE4DY0E0316983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 4dr Auto from H2H Auto Group! This stylish black SUV is packed with features, ready to take on any adventure. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and responsive ride. And with all-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle any weather conditions. This CX-5 has 215,366km on the odometer, showing that it's been well-loved and ready for many more miles.

Step inside and you'll be greeted by a luxurious interior with comfortable leather seats, perfect for long drives. The CX-5 is equipped with a premium sound system, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality. Stay safe and comfortable with features like automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring, and heated mirrors.

Here are five features that will really make this Mazda stand out:

  • All-wheel drive: Take on any road condition with confidence.
  • Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for you and your passengers.
  • Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with greater peace of mind.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your music in crystal clear quality.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.

Contact H2H Auto Group today to learn more about this amazing vehicle and schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

VIN JM3KE4DY0E0316983

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

