$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD 4dr Auto
2014 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD 4dr Auto
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 4dr Auto from H2H Auto Group! This stylish black SUV is packed with features, ready to take on any adventure. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and responsive ride. And with all-wheel drive, you can confidently tackle any weather conditions. This CX-5 has 215,366km on the odometer, showing that it's been well-loved and ready for many more miles.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a luxurious interior with comfortable leather seats, perfect for long drives. The CX-5 is equipped with a premium sound system, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality. Stay safe and comfortable with features like automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring, and heated mirrors.
Here are five features that will really make this Mazda stand out:
- All-wheel drive: Take on any road condition with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for you and your passengers.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with greater peace of mind.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your music in crystal clear quality.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather.
Contact H2H Auto Group today to learn more about this amazing vehicle and schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191