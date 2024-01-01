Menu
VIN 3MZBM1U78EM102206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H2206
  • Mileage 227,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior and a smooth, fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. The 227,918km on the odometer may seem like a lot, but this Mazda has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles on the road.

Step inside and enjoy the comfort of cloth seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel. Stay connected with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input. Safety is a top priority with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. This MAZDA3 also comes equipped with keyless entry and start, making it a breeze to get in and go.

Ready to experience the thrill of driving a Mazda? This 2014 MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO is the perfect choice for drivers looking for a combination of style, performance, and reliability. Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive!

Here are 5 features that are sure to make you smile:

  1. Keyless Entry & Start: Forget fumbling for your keys! Just walk up to your car, unlock it with a touch, and start the engine with the push of a button.
  2. Power Windows & Mirrors: Enjoy the convenience of electric windows and mirrors. Adjust them to your perfect position with just a touch of a button.
  3. Stability Control: Drive with confidence, knowing this MAZDA3 has your back. Stability control helps keep your car in control, especially in slippery conditions.
  4. Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position with a steering wheel that adjusts to your height and preference.
  5. Auxiliary Audio Input: Connect your smartphone or other device to the car's audio system and enjoy your favorite tunes on the go.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

