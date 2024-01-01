Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO, available now at H2H Auto Group! This sleek blue beauty packs a powerful 4-cylinder engine and boasts an impressive array of features designed to make every drive enjoyable.</p><p>With a spacious interior, this Mazda3 is perfect for families and individuals alike. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start, cruise control for long highway drives, and a backup camera for added safety. Inside, youll find comfortable cloth seats, power windows, and a user-friendly infotainment system with HD radio and auxiliary input. And with the added peace of mind that comes with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, this MAZDA3 is sure to keep you feeling confident on the road.</p><p>At H2H Auto Group, we know the value of a reliable vehicle, and this 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 with its 206,100km on the odometer, is a perfect example. This car is ready for its next adventure and is waiting for you to take it home. Come down to H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and see for yourself!</p><p><strong>Here are five sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Start:</strong> Effortlessly unlock and start your car with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind when backing up with a clear view of whats behind you.</li><li><strong>HD Radio:</strong> Enjoy crystal-clear digital radio reception for your favorite stations.</li><li><strong>Stability Control:</strong> This advanced safety feature helps keep you in control even in challenging conditions.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of one-touch power windows to open and close your windows with ease.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

206,100 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V71EM119380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H9380
  • Mileage 206,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2014 Mazda MAZDA3