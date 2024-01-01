$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN AUTO
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN AUTO
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H9380
- Mileage 206,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO, available now at H2H Auto Group! This sleek blue beauty packs a powerful 4-cylinder engine and boasts an impressive array of features designed to make every drive enjoyable.
With a spacious interior, this Mazda3 is perfect for families and individuals alike. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start, cruise control for long highway drives, and a backup camera for added safety. Inside, you'll find comfortable cloth seats, power windows, and a user-friendly infotainment system with HD radio and auxiliary input. And with the added peace of mind that comes with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, this MAZDA3 is sure to keep you feeling confident on the road.
At H2H Auto Group, we know the value of a reliable vehicle, and this 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 with its 206,100km on the odometer, is a perfect example. This car is ready for its next adventure and is waiting for you to take it home. Come down to H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and see for yourself!
Here are five sizzle-worthy features:
- Keyless Entry and Start: Effortlessly unlock and start your car with the touch of a button.
- Backup Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up with a clear view of what's behind you.
- HD Radio: Enjoy crystal-clear digital radio reception for your favorite stations.
- Stability Control: This advanced safety feature helps keep you in control even in challenging conditions.
- Power Windows: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch power windows to open and close your windows with ease.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191