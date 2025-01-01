Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2014 Mazda Mazda3 GT Red SKYACTIVÂ G 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Small Car (over $21,000) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Small Car (under $21,000)<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners tend to love the blend of sportiness and comfort, the Mazda3âs upscale cabin and tech, a solid and robust ride on rougher roads, and the high-end stereo and other features. Athletic handling and decent fuel mileage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca<br> * The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

79,354 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12388671

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1M39E1205194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2014 Mazda Mazda3 GT Red SKYACTIVÂ G 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)


Reviews:
* Owners tend to love the blend of sportiness and comfort, the Mazda3âs upscale cabin and tech, a solid and robust ride on rougher roads, and the high-end stereo and other features. Athletic handling and decent fuel mileage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2014 Kia Optima SX for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Kia Optima SX 110,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 142,313 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento SX for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Kia Sorento SX 110,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3