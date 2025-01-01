$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1M39E1205194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2014 Mazda Mazda3 GT Red SKYACTIVÂ G 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)
Reviews:
* Owners tend to love the blend of sportiness and comfort, the Mazda3âs upscale cabin and tech, a solid and robust ride on rougher roads, and the high-end stereo and other features. Athletic handling and decent fuel mileage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)
Reviews:
* Owners tend to love the blend of sportiness and comfort, the Mazda3âs upscale cabin and tech, a solid and robust ride on rougher roads, and the high-end stereo and other features. Athletic handling and decent fuel mileage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2014 Kia Optima SX 110,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 142,313 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento SX 110,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2014 Mazda MAZDA3