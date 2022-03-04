$15,998+ tax & licensing
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-346-5151
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-346-5151
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
97,122KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8616722
- Stock #: H0733
- VIN: JM1BM1V72E1120733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,122 KM
Vehicle Description
We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $495 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Stock #H0733
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
