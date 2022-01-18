$36,885+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLS-Class
2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLS-Class
CLS 550 Leather/ Navi/ Seats 4/ Low KM for the Year
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$36,885
+ taxes & licensing
100,361KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8141344
- Stock #: M792477B
- VIN: WDDLJ9BB9EA097414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Breathtaking design takes priority on the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. A four-door coupe variation on the related E-Class, the CLS is easily one of the most attractive luxury sedans on the market, and it's one of those cars that looks even better in person than in photos. It's powerful, too, with two different, turbocharged V8s that make driving it an exhilarating experience.This sedan has 100,361 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 402HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
PRESAFE
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
180 Amp Alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
80 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
2.47 Axle Ratio
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
100-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 4.6L 32V DOHC V8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2