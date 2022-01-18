2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLS-Class CLS 550 Leather/ Navi/ Seats 4/ Low KM for the Year

2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLS-Class CLS 550 Leather/ Navi/ Seats 4/ Low KM for the Year

$36,885 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 3 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8141344

8141344 Stock #: M792477B

M792477B VIN: WDDLJ9BB9EA097414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,361 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Collision Warning-Front Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Door auto-latch Rear fog lamps Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Mechanical 180 Amp Alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 80 L Fuel Tank 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna Wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier turn-by-turn navigation directions Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 2.47 Axle Ratio Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 100-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 4.6L 32V DOHC V8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.