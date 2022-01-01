2014 Nissan Pathfinder

$23,885 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 2 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

8118340 Stock #: LC1096

LC1096 VIN: 5N1AR2MM0EC612459

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,247 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft FOB Controls -inc: Windows Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs) 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 73 L Fuel Tank 5.577 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Diversity antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Safety Rear View Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 18" Alloy Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Tires: P235/65R18 Additional Features Radio: AM/FM/MP3/6CD w/6 Speakers -inc: in-glass antenna and AUX input 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver's seat w/manual lumbar support and 4-way manual front passenger seat

