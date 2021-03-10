Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

121,232 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

121,232KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6795935
  • Stock #: U3159A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9EC862941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3159A
  • Mileage 121,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded 2014 Nissan Rogue SL comes with leather heated seats, sunroof, 360 degree camera and much more! Bonus, it even comes with extra set of winter tires! Text our sales team for more info @604-265-9053

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2017 Volvo XC90 Hybr...
 83,963 KM
$53,990 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 23,514 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru ASCENT L...
 27,384 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory