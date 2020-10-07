Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

116,269 KM

$9,984

+ tax & licensing
$9,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

S

2014 Nissan Sentra

S

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,984

+ taxes & licensing

116,269KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138474
  • Stock #: H7107
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7EL647107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

Come check out this beautiful 2014 Nissan Sentra. Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

Don't wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! We are Here 2 Help!

 

 Find us on 16134 84 Avenue, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include $295 DOCUMENTATION FEES and TAXES

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

