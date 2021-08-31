Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

80,419 KM

Details Description

$11,580

+ tax & licensing
$11,580

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

Note 5DR HB AUTO 1.6 SV

2014 Nissan Versa

Note 5DR HB AUTO 1.6 SV

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

$11,580

+ taxes & licensing

80,419KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7723300
  • Stock #: 524273A
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP2EL365084

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 524273A
  • Mileage 80,419 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO, BACK UP CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

