2014 RAM 1500

110,802 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mainland Ford

604-200-5722

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-200-5722

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6563630
  Stock #: 9F14572BAA
  VIN: 3C6JR7AT8EG316686

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 9F14572BAA
  • Mileage 110,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2014 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 110,802 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6JR7AT8EG316686.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mainlandford.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isn't enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty and a 14-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!



Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!



*** All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $599 documentation fee, $99 Fuel Surcharge, and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes. ***



VSA Dealer# 40139
o~o

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

