Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

146,000 KM

Details Description

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

604-814-6220

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn

Location

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

  1. 9013255
  2. 9013255
  3. 9013255
  4. 9013255
  5. 9013255
  6. 9013255
  7. 9013255
  8. 9013255
  9. 9013255
  10. 9013255
  11. 9013255
  12. 9013255
  13. 9013255
  14. 9013255
  15. 9013255
  16. 9013255
  17. 9013255
  18. 9013255
  19. 9013255
  20. 9013255
Contact Seller

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9013255
  • Stock #: AFK22-34354
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT6ES334354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFK22-34354
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab, 4X4, 5.7 Hemi, One Owner, Local, 146000 Kilometres, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Tilted Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, AUX Connector, USB Connector, Radio FM/AM, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tow Package, Trailer Brake, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Service Records Available, One Year Warranty Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 136,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 215,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra 4d...
 127,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-814-XXXX

(click to show)

604-814-6220

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory